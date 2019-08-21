Community Meeting Scheduled on Sheridan Fire Near Prescott

A community meeting is scheduled Wednesday evening (8/21) to inform the public about the Sheridan Fire located nearly two dozen miles northwest of Prescott.

Sheridan fire incident management team members along with local forest officials will provide an update on the fire and take questions from people who attend the event.

The meeting will be held at six o’clock Wednesday evening at Prescott High School, in the Ruth Street Theater, located at 1050 Ruth Street in Prescott.

The Sheridan fire has spread to more than 2,700 acres and is 0% contained as of Tuesday afternoon.

It’s a lightning-caused fire that has moved across pinyon-juniper, grass and brush in the Sheridan mountains.

There are no homes or structures threatened.

About 113 firefighters are working the fire lines along with a helicopter. Smoke from the Sheridan Fire has spread across the Prescott Valley and Tri-City area.