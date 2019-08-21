© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
KNAU and Arizona News

Community Meeting Scheduled on Sheridan Fire Near Prescott

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU Staff
Published August 21, 2019 at 4:41 AM MST
sheridan_fire.jpeg
inciweb.nwcg.gov
/

A community meeting is scheduled Wednesday evening (8/21) to inform the public about the Sheridan Fire located nearly two dozen miles northwest of Prescott.

Sheridan fire incident management team members along with local forest officials will provide an update on the fire and take questions from people who attend the event.

The meeting will be held at six o’clock Wednesday evening at Prescott High School, in the Ruth Street Theater, located at 1050 Ruth Street in Prescott.

The Sheridan fire has spread to more than 2,700 acres and is 0% contained as of Tuesday afternoon.

It’s a lightning-caused fire that has moved across pinyon-juniper, grass and brush in the Sheridan mountains.

There are no homes or structures threatened.

About 113 firefighters are working the fire lines along with a helicopter. Smoke from the Sheridan Fire has spread across the Prescott Valley and Tri-City area.

KNAU and Arizona News wildfiresPrescott National Forestprescott valleyFire Season 2019Sheridan FirePrescott High SchoolSheridan Fire Incident Management Team
