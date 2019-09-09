Prescott Set To Test Pedestrian Scramble In Downtown

Prescott will experiment with a pedestrian scramble in its downtown starting Tuesday.

The test will take place at the intersection of Gurley and Montezuma, on the northwest side of Courthouse Plaza.

Traffic signals at the intersection will occasionally stop all vehicles, allowing pedestrians to use all crosswalks simultaneously and also cross diagonally.

A city document shows officials are considering a three to four week trial.

If it works well, the city may consider adding pedestrian scrambles at any or all of the intersections that surround Courthouse Plaza.