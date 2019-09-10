Arizona Joins Antitrust Investigation Of Google

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says he is part of an Executive Committee leading a nationwide antitrust investigation of tech giant Google’s business practices.

Brnovich is working along with a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general from 48 states, District of Columbia and Puerto Rico who will investigate Google’s dominant control of online advertising and search traffic that may be harming consumers and publishers.

In a written news release, Brnovich said “we (the Attorneys General) are concerned that Google’s sustained dominance in the market has been achieved not simply on the merits of its products, but also through business practices designed to thwart and eliminate competition."

Past investigations of Google have uncovered violations ranging from advertising illegal drugs in the United States to multiple antitrust actions brought by the European Commission. But, Brnovich’s office says none of the previous investigations fully addressed Google’s serial and repeated business practices designed to protect and maintain their industry dominance.

While the attorney generals’ initial inquiries are focused on Google’s control of advertising markets and exchanges, the investigation will not be limited once presented with additional facts and evidence.

Joining Arizona on the bipartisan Executive Committee are the states of Colorado, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, and Texas. Legal experts from each state will work in cooperation with federal