Wildfire At Flagstaff's Schultz Pass Fully Contained

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU Staff
Published October 7, 2019 at 5:22 AM MST
hill_fire.jpeg.jpg
Coconino National Forest via facebook
/

A new wildfire in the Flagstaff area is under control.  Officials with the Coconino National Forest said on their facebook page that firefighters fully contained a six-acre fire Sunday night in the Schultz Pass, between Mt. Elden and the San Francisco Peaks, just north of Flagstaff...near the fire scar left behind by this summer's Museum Fire.

The Hill Fire was reported just after 3 o’clock Sunday afternoon by members of the public who called in a smoke report.

The public should use extreme caution when driving on U.S. Highway 180 north of Flagstaff as firefighting vehicles and personnel will be using the highway to monitor the fire site.

