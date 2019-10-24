© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

State Hospital Patient Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Nurse

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 24, 2019 at 1:53 PM MST
KNXV_Arizona_State_Hospital_20130211212508_320_240.JPG
abc15.com
/

A patient at a state-run psychiatric hospital in Phoenix has been accused of sexually assaulting a nurse.

Phoenix police say 34-year-old Joshua Joseph Surdyka remains jailed on suspicion of sexual assault, assault and indecent exposure.

He didn't have a lawyer at his initial court appearance Wednesday when his bail was set at $75,000.

Police say the alleged incident occurred Monday and was captured on surveillance cameras inside the Arizona State Hospital.

Surdyka also allegedly slapped the victim three times on the head and threatened her.

Court documents released Thursday by police show Surdyka is a patient at the state hospital because he's considered mentally disturbed.

Police say Surdyka was arrested Tuesday and booked into jail.

His next scheduled court appearance is a Nov. 1 preliminary hearing.

