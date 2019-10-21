© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Prescott Police: Sex Offender Is Accused Of Assaulting Girl

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 21, 2019 at 4:46 PM MST
Police say a Prescott man who allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a teenage girl last week is a registered sex offender.

They say 36-year-old David Littlehale is being held in the Yavapai County Jail and additional charges may be forthcoming from county prosecutors.

Prescott police say the 15-year-old victim still is recovering from her injuries.

They say the girl was walking on a street last Friday afternoon and was allegedly forced into a vehicle driven by Littlehale.

Police say the victim was taken to a house and assaulted multiple times and suffered serious injuries to her face and one eye before she escaped.

Littlehale was taken into custody late Friday night after a standoff of several hours with police.

It was unclear Monday if Littlehale has a lawyer yet.

Associated Press
