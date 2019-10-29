© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Coconino Sheriff's Office Identifies Victims, Suspect In Fatal Shootings

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 29, 2019 at 1:34 PM MST
gustavo_espino_booking_photo.jpg
Coconino County Sheriff's Office
/

A 60-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shootings of two adult sisters at a rural Coconino County home where all three lived.

The Coconino Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that Gustavo Espino told authorities that 70-year-old Elaine Fann was his wife, but sheriff's spokesman Jon Paxton said investigators hadn't confirmed that they were married.

The Sheriff's Office identified the other victim as 65-year-old Vivian Scheuerman.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies found the women dead Sunday night after Espino flagged down a state trooper on a road in the Red Lake area north of Williams and said he'd killed his wife and her sister.

Espino was jailed on suspicion of two counts of murder.

Online court records don't list an attorney for Espino who could comment on the allegations.

