KNAU and Arizona News

Ex-Convict's Arrest Related To Body Left Body In Oak Creek Canyon

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 31, 2019 at 3:44 PM MST
49523110011.jpg
Coconino County Sheriff's Office
/

An ex-convict accused in the August death of an 87-year-old Sun City man has been booked into a Flagstaff jail on $3 million bond.

Coconino County Sheriff's officials say 55-year-old Michael Wyffels of Sun City was arrested in Portland, Oregon and extradited Tuesday to northern Arizona.

Wyffels is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder, armed robbery, kidnapping and other charges.

It was unclear Thursday if he has a lawyer.

Authorities say Wyffels was identified as a suspect in the death of Alan Arvey after he allegedly used the victim's credit cards in the Beaverton area.

They say Wyffels was released from an Arizona prison Aug. 16.

Arvey's body was found the following day along a highway in Oak Creek Canyon next to his car that has been reported stolen.

Associated Press
