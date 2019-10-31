© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Skeletal Remains Of Man ID'd As Lake Havasu City Transient

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 31, 2019 at 3:54 PM MST
london-bridge-havasu.jpg
Creative Commons
/

Authorities in northwestern Arizona say skeletal remains found last December in the desert north of Lake Havasu City have been identified as a known transient in the area.

Mohave County Sheriff's officials say there were no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of 23-year-old Jeffrey Russell Van Vliet.

They say skeletal remains of a human were located Dec. 15 east of Highway 95, but no identification was found near the decomposed body.

Tattoos on the body were rehydrated and posted on social media by the county Medical Examiner's Office.

Last week, an out-of-state family member of Van Vliet saw the posting and identified his unique tattoos on both forearms.

Authorities say dental records were obtained and the remains were positively identified as those of Van Vliet.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News lake havasu citymohave county sheriffmissing persons
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content