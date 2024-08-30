Solo hiker from North Carolina found dead near remote Grand Canyon trail

A 60-year-old solo backpacker was found dead in a remote area of Grand Canyon National Park Wednesday.

Officials say the North Carolina man was on a multi-day solo backpacking trip on the remote Thunder River Trail-Deer Creek Loop. He was reported missing Tuesday after failing to check in with a family member

On Wednesday, search and rescue personnel in a helicopter found the man dead along a route connecting Lower Tapeats Camp and Deer Creek Camp.

The National Park Service and Coconino County Medical Examiner are investigating his cause and manner of death.

This is the sixth death in the canyon in less than a month and at least the 14th this year. It comes days after an 80-year-old man on a commercial river trip on the Colorado River died when his boat flipped Sunday.

That same day, the body of a 33-year-old Gilbert woman was recovered after she was swept away in a flash flood near the Havasupai Reservation on Aug. 22.