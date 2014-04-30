We at KNAU know that northern Arizona wildfire information is crucial to our listeners. This page is our comprehensive source for information about the 2014 wildfire season. Here you will find all the latest updates from area fire agencies and national forests as well as wildfire-oriented stories.For breaking news tips, call the KNAU newsroom at (928) 523-4912 or e-mail ryan.heinsius@nau.edu.
Wind Advisory in Effect for Wednesday
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory until 5 p.m. today for much of northern Arizona. This includes the cities of Flagstaff, Prescott, Payson and Sedona. Expect sustained winds of 20 – 35 miles per hour and gusts of 40 – 45 miles per hour. Winds should gradually decrease throughout the day. Drivers on I-40 and I-17 may experience difficulty due to the wind.