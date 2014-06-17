We at KNAU know that northern Arizona wildfire information is crucial to our listeners. This page is our comprehensive source for information about the 2014 wildfire season. Here you will find all the latest updates from area fire agencies and national forests as well as wildfire-oriented stories.For breaking news tips, call the KNAU newsroom at (928) 523-4912 or e-mail ryan.heinsius@nau.edu.
Fire Ignites at the Base of Mt. Elden
According to officials with the Coconino National Forest, crews are responding to a small fire at the southeast base of Mt. Elden in Flagstaff. Currently, it's less than one acre in size and is burning north of the Flagstaff Ranger District office on Highway 89. Smoke will likely be noticeable from town. KNAU will report more information as it becomes available.