Fire Season 2014
We at KNAU know that northern Arizona wildfire information is crucial to our listeners. This page is our comprehensive source for information about the 2014 wildfire season. Here you will find all the latest updates from area fire agencies and national forests as well as wildfire-oriented stories.For breaking news tips, call the KNAU newsroom at (928) 523-4912 or e-mail ryan.heinsius@nau.edu.

Coconino National Forest Wildfires Fully Contained

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published June 18, 2014 at 10:04 AM MST

According to officials with the Coconino National Forest, three recent wildfires have been totally suppressed.

The Junipine Fire, which began in Oak Creek Canyon Monday, was fully contained as of Tuesday evening. An infrared flyover determined that the fire never grew beyond seven acres.

The Whip Fire, which ignited Tuesday afternoon at the base of Mt. Elden in Flagstaff, was also fully contained Tuesday. It measured only 1/5 of an acre.

The Jack Fire, which started June 14, is 100 percent contained. It was burning northeast of Happy Jack near State Route 87 in a primarily pinyon-juniper area. Its final size reached 1,175 acres.

Finally, the Slide Fire, which began on May 20, reached full containment on June 4. It's still smoldering in areas of West Fork, something officials say is totally normal and expected. Occasional smoke may be visible due to small unburned pockets igniting, also a normal result of wildfire. The total size of the Slide Fire was 21,227 acres.

Currently, there are no fires or incidents on the Coconino National Forest.

