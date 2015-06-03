Navajo Election On Fluency Requirement To Be Held July 21

A vote on whether Navajo Nation presidential candidates must speak the tribe’s language fluently has been set for next month. As Arizona Public Radio’s Aaron Granillo reports, the issue arose after one of the candidates was disqualified last year.

Chris Deschene was one of the front runners for Navajo President, but was kicked out of the race because he wasn’t fluent in the tribe’s native language of Diné.

According to the Daily Times, Navajo voters will decide on July 21st if they want the language requirement removed from tribal law. If voters approve the referendum, it would apply to the 2018 presidential election, and future elections.

Under current law, the president and vice president must understand and speak Navajo fluently, as well as read and write English.