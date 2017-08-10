© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Flood-Damaged Mayer Antiques Store Auctioning Off Items

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 10, 2017 at 7:39 AM MST
An antiques store in north-central Arizona that was damaged by recent flooding in Yavapai County is closing its doors and auctioning off more than 30,000 of its items.

Smitty's Antiques Museum, located in Mayer, plans to auction items such as old phonographs, gas pumps and reel-to-reel tape recorders.

The Arizona Republic reports the auction will be held over several weeks beginning Saturday at EJ's Auction and Consignment in Glendale.

The museum first opened as Apple Antique Shop in the 1960s and then became Smitty's Antique Barn in the 1980s.

