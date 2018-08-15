© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona Firefighters Injured in Nevada Rollover Wreck

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 15, 2018 at 1:28 PM MST
forestry-logo.png

Authorities say two southern Arizona firefighters were injured when their fire engine blew a tire and rolled in Nevada while they were returning to Arizona from a fire assignment in California.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said Wednesday the two firefighters from the Elephant Head Volunteer Fire Department based in Amado have been released from a Nevada hospital after being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The department said the two firefighters were the only ones riding in the engine when the wreck occurred Monday on U.S. 95 outside of Hawthorne, Nevada, which is 251 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

They were returning from the Carr Fire which has destroyed more than 1,000 homes and killed eight people.

KNAU and Arizona News firewildfireArizona Department of Forestry and Fire ManagementFire Season 2018
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
