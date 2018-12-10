© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Northern Arizona Hires Chris Ball as Next Football Coach

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 10, 2018 at 4:53 PM MST
Northern Arizona has hired Memphis defensive coordinator Chris Ball as its next football coach.

Ball's hiring was announced by the school Monday.

Ball replaces Jerome Souers, who stepped down after 21 years to take another position within the athletic department.

Ball spent the past three seasons as the Tigers defensive coordinator under Mike Norvell. He led a defense that forced the fifth-most turnovers in the FBS over a three-year span and was third nationally in 2017 with 31.

Ball also served as a defensive assistant at Arizona State from 2012-15, with previous stints at Washington State, Pittsburgh and Alabama. His 30-year coaching career began at Northeast Missouri State in 1986 after a playing career at Missouri Western State College.

Associated Press
