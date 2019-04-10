© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Acting Head of Arizona Forestry Department to Stay on Permanently

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 10, 2019 at 9:43 AM MST
david_tenney.jpg
azpm.org
/

Interim State Forester David Tenney will now fill the position permanently.

Gov. Doug Ducey said in a news release Tuesday that Tenney has officially been appointed as director of the Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

Tenney has been acting state forester since November.

He stepped in when director Jeff Whitney departed less than two weeks after Ducey was re-elected.

The governor's office says Tenney has more than 30 years of experience in forestry and land management. Ducey says he is confident Tenney will capably work with firefighting agencies during wildfire season.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News ArizonaDoug DuceyArizona Department of Forestry and Fire Managementdavid tenney
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content