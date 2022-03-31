KNAU and Arizona News
Authorities in Kingman say a high school student accidentally shot and injured another student on a school bus.
The Biden administration is expected to end asylum limits at the U.S.-Mexico border by May 23 that were put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to Associated Press sources.
Washington man pleads guilty to leading 139-person hike in Grand Canyon National Park without permitA Washington man has pled guilty to guiding an illegal hike in Grand Canyon National Park. Park officials say an investigation revealed that Joseph Don Mount violated group size limitations for rim-to-rim hikes in October of 2020.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed a bill requiring voters to prove their citizenship to vote in a presidential election, drawing fierce opposition from voting rights advocates who say the move will affect some 200,000 Arizonans.
The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest will conduct prescribed burns this week on the Lakeside Ranger District, weather permitting.
The Arizona Department of Transportation will host a virtual public meeting Thursday to hear comments about the Interstate 17 Improvement Project.
As the U.S. Senate considers whether to make Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, judicial advocates in Arizona are pushing for greater diversity in the state’s courts.
Authorities say a 12-year-old Arizona girl missing for more than a week has been found safe in South Carolina.
Yavapai College and the Regional Economic Development Center will sponsor the Verde Valley Job Fair in early April.
Authorities have identified a man who died after he was struck several times by vehicles on Interstate 40 near Winslow. The Arizona Department of Public Safety identified him Wednesday as 39-year-old Adam Michael Tackett, of Farmington, New Mexico.